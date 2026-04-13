Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry News: Paces team with restricted minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Curry chipped in 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Clippers.

Curry scored a team-high 24 points despite a minute restriction, but he'll be ready for increased output in the play-in rematch against the Clippers. It's a miracle that the Warriors have been able to limp their way to this point, and they'll now place their hopes on Curry's typical postseason heroics to turn the tide.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Alex Barutha
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago