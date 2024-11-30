Fantasy Basketball
Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry News: Playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Curry (knee) is available for Saturday's game against Phoenix, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

As expected, Curry will return Saturday from a one-game absence due to bilateral knee pain. He has shot 46.3 percent from three on 10.8 3PA/game over his last five outings, and over that span he has averaged 22.0 points, 6.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds over 31.2 minutes per contest.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
