Stephen Curry News: Poor shooting display Thursday

Curry contributed 17 points (5-21 FG, 2-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 107-104 victory over the Pistons.

On the surface, Curry's stat line was solid -- he finished with a double-double while ending just four assists away from a triple-double. That said, Curry had a subpar shooting performance despite the fact the Warriors secured a tough road win Thursday, missing 12 of his 14 shots from beyond the arc and nailing just 23.8 percent of his shots overall. Curry remains the Warriors' go-to option on offense, however, and one bad game won't limit his status as a productive player in most formats. Over his last five games, Curry is averaging 23.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from three-point range.