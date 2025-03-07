Stephen Curry News: Pours in 40 in Thursday's win
Curry contributed 40 points (12-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 121-119 victory over Brooklyn.
It was another vintage performance for Curry, who kicked off the Warriors' just-concluded five-game road trip with a 56-point eruption in Orlando on Feb. 27. The 36-year-old point guard has drained multiple three-pointers in 15 straight games since the beginning of February, averaging 30.4 points, 6.3 assists, 5.2 threes, 4.1 boards and 0.9 steals over that span.
