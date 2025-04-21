Fantasy Basketball
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry News: Pours in game-high 31 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 7:36am

Curry accumulated a game-high 31 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 95-85 victory over Houston in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 56 points, while the Warriors' defense held the Rockets to 39.1 percent shooting from the floor and a woeful 20.7 percent from beyond the arc in the victory. Curry has been on fire in April, averaging 30.1 points, 5.6 boards, 5.4 assists, 5.2 threes and 1.4 steals in 10 contests.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
