Stephen Curry News: Pours in game-high 38

Curry supplied a game-high 38 points (14-24 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and six assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-113 loss to the Lakers.

A deep three-pointer from Curry with 7.1 seconds left tied the game at 113-113, but the Warriors couldn't stop Austin Reaves from driving for a game-winning layup on the next possession. Curry's eight made threes on the night tied his season high, and he's hit for 30-plus points in three of the last seven games, averaging 22.3 points, 6.7 assists, 4.6 treys, 3.4 boards and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 40.5 percent (32-for-79) from beyond the arc.