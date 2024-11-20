Stephen Curry News: Receives green light

Curry (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Curry was listed as probable with left knee inflammation, an issue he's dealt with over the last week or two. He's yet to miss a game due to the injury and has logged 32 or more minutes in three of his last four games. Curry is averaging 23.0 points, 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds across 29.1 minutes per game this season.