Stephen Curry News: Records double-double in opener

Curry totaled 17 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 139-104 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Although Curry's point total was low by his standards, he still managed a double-double in the blowout win. He could have increased his total if he had played in the fourth quarter, but Curry left the court for good midway through the third quarter after rattling off all of his three-pointers in quick succession.