Stephen Curry News: Returns Wednesday
Curry (undisclosed) returned to Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Clippers with 7:59 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.
Curry briefly exited to the locker room after his first-quarter stint. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and was cleared to check back in.
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