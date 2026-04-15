Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry News: Returns Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Curry (undisclosed) returned to Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Clippers with 7:59 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.

Curry briefly exited to the locker room after his first-quarter stint. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and was cleared to check back in.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
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