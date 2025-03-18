Stephen Curry News: Ruled out against Milwaukee

Curry (rest) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks to manage a back issue, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Curry looked a bit weary during Monday's loss to the Nuggets, so it's no surprise that he will rest in the second game of a back-to-back against Milwaukee. The superstar guard has played well as of late, with some stellar scoring performances, including a 56-point game on Feb. 27 against the Magic on the road. However, the playoffs are right around the corner, and head coach Steve Kerr wants his best player to be fresh and ready for what could be a deep run in the postseason.