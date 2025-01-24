Stephen Curry News: Scores 21 points in win

Curry produced 21 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), four rebounds and seven assists over 31 minutes during Thursday's 131-106 win over the Bulls.

The Warriors cruised to an easy win over Chicago, and Curry was among the most prolific weapons for Golden State. The star guard, who was named to the 2025 All-Star Game on Thursday, has been consistent of late and is averaging 22.7 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc over his last six outings.