Stephen Curry News: Scores 24 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Curry produced 24 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 125-112 win over the Wizards.

Curry returned to action following a three-game absence. He didn't start the second half, however, as the Warriors wanted to space out his minutes and keep his ankle warm. After the game, coach Steve Kerr said that Curry moved around well and that he wasn't anticipating heavy restrictions Wednesday against Boston, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.

