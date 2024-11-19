Stephen Curry News: Scores 26, drains six threes Monday

Curry logged 26 points (10-21 FG, 6-15 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one block over 32 minutes during Monday's 102-99 loss to the Clippers.

Curry was eyeing a bounce-back performance after posting 13 points in the win over the Grizzlies on Nov. 15. Needless to say, the star guard delivered by notching his fifth game with at least 24 points since the beginning of the month. Curry is averaging 25.0 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from three since the beginning of November, and he remains an elite offensive weapon for a Warriors team that has surpassed expectations in the opening weeks of the campaign.