Stephen Curry News: Scores 32 points in victory

Curry notched 32 points (8-22 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 12-12 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 victory over the Pistons.

Curry posted his sixth consecutive outing with at least 20 points Saturday, and he lived at the charity stripe while taking double-digit free-throw attempts for the third time this season. The superstar did struggle with efficiency in the win, putting up a high volume of shots en route to his 16th matchup with at least 30 points in 55 regular-season games. Over nine appearances since the All-Star break, the veteran sharpshooter has averaged 30.1 points, 6.9 assists, 5.0 three-pointers, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.7 percent from downtown across 31.8 minutes per contest.