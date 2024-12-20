Stephen Curry News: Shoots blanks Thursday

Curry chipped in two points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 144-93 loss to the Grizzlies.

It's the first time since March 8, 2018 that Curry has failed to drain at least one field goal, and he only played two minutes in that game. He also saw his streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer end at 29 dating back to last season. Even on one of the worst shooting nights of his career, the 36-year-old still managed to make history -- his first-quarter steal was the 1,500th of his career, making him only the second player in NBA history with at least 24,000 points, 6,000 assists, 3,000 threes and 1,500 steals after James Harden.