Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry News: Sniffs double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Curry posted 23 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-97 victory over the Hawks.

Curry filled the stat sheet admirably in this game and delivered one of his most efficient outings of the season, missing just three shots from the field and ending just two assists away from a double-double. Curry is averaging 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game since the beginning of November.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now