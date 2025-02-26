Stephen Curry News: Struggles with shot in victory

Curry logged 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 128-92 victory over Charlotte.

Curry struggled atypically from the perimeter, but his services weren't necessary against the Hornets, who have lost 14 of their last 15 games. Tuesday's total marked Curry's lowest scoring night since a loss to Phoenix over three weeks ago. Curry went on a tear after that loss, averaging 29.7 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds over nine games.