Stephen Curry News: Top distributor in 20-10 showcase
Curry finished with 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal over 30 minutes in Monday's 119-101 win over Charlotte.
Curry once again put on a show offensively for Golden State in Monday's contest, leading all players in assists while finishing as one of two Warriors with 20 or more points in a 20-10 double-double performance. Curry has handed out 10 or more dimes in eight outings, accompanying that with 20 or more points in six of those contests.
