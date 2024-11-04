Stephen Curry News: Will play Monday
Coach Steve Kerr said Curry (ankle) will return to the starting lineup Monday against the Wizards, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Curry is cleared to return following a three-game absence due to a left ankle strain, and Kerr didn't mention any restrictions. However, Curry has yet to play more than 27 minutes in a game this season, averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 26.3 minutes over three appearances.
