Stephen Curry News: Will play Monday

Coach Steve Kerr said Curry (ankle) will return to the starting lineup Monday against the Wizards, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Curry is cleared to return following a three-game absence due to a left ankle strain, and Kerr didn't mention any restrictions. However, Curry has yet to play more than 27 minutes in a game this season, averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 26.3 minutes over three appearances.