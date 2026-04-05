Stephen Curry News: Will play Sunday
Head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry (knee) will play in "small bursts" Sunday versus the Rockets, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Curry is expected to be limited to 25 minutes in his first game back since Jan. 30, but even with minutes restrictions, the two-time MVP is a must-start option in fantasy leagues. His return should mean fewer minutes for Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton and Pat Spencer.
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