Stephen Curry News: Will play vs. San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Curry (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

As expected, Curry will start and should handle his regular workload on offense. The star floor general has been scorching hot from deep this season and is converting 45.0 percent of his 9.1 three-point attempts per contest. Curry is also averaging a solid 24.1 points, 6.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in nine November contests.

