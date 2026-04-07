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Stephen Curry News: Will remain limited Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Curry (knee) will come off the bench and is expected to play about 25 minutes in Tuesday's game against the Kings, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Curry will come off the bench for a second consecutive contest following a 27-game absence due to a right knee issue. During Sunday's loss to Houston, the superstar supplied 29 points (11-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes off the bench.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
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