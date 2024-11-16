Stephen Thompson News: Explodes for 40 points

Thompson recorded 40 points (15-24 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and five steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 105-99 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

After a 1-for-5 performance from deep in the G League opener, Thompson caught fire Friday, but it wasn't enough to lift the Herd to victory. He finished with game-high marks in points, made three-pointers and steals, but he committed four turnovers and had a minus-12 points differential.