Stephen Thompson News: Heavy workload in rare start
Thompson closed with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 45 minutes during Friday's 118-104 G League win over the Raptors 905.
It was Thompson's first start since the Dec. 28 loss to the Greensboro Swarm, and he logged a season-high 45 minutes for a short-handed Wisconsin Herd team. The 27-year-old has averaged 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes while shooting 52.6 percent from deep across three starts this season, although it's unclear if Thompson will stick with the first unit going forward.
Stephen Thompson
Free Agent
