Stephen Thompson News: Heavy workload in rare start

Thompson closed with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 45 minutes during Friday's 118-104 G League win over the Raptors 905.

It was Thompson's first start since the Dec. 28 loss to the Greensboro Swarm, and he logged a season-high 45 minutes for a short-handed Wisconsin Herd team. The 27-year-old has averaged 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes while shooting 52.6 percent from deep across three starts this season, although it's unclear if Thompson will stick with the first unit going forward.