Stephen Thompson News: Lifts bench with balanced outing
Thompson concluded with 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes in Friday's 103-101 loss to Iowa.
Thompson once again provided a spark off the Wisconsin bench Friday, leading all players in threes while pacing the Herd bench in scoring, rebounds and assists in a balanced outing. Thompson has averaged 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals over seven contests.
Stephen Thompson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now