Stephen Thompson News: Lifts bench with balanced outing

Thompson concluded with 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes in Friday's 103-101 loss to Iowa.

Thompson once again provided a spark off the Wisconsin bench Friday, leading all players in threes while pacing the Herd bench in scoring, rebounds and assists in a balanced outing. Thompson has averaged 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals over seven contests.