Stephen Thompson News: Nears triple-double in win
Thompson posted 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 109-103 G League win over the Valley Suns.
Thompson put in one of his best displays of the season and was held two assists shy of producing his second straight triple-double Monday. Despite some erratic shooting, he's in excellent form in terms of rebounds and assists since moving to a starting spot in early March, and he'll aim to remain impactful in upcoming matchups.
Stephen Thompson
Free Agent
