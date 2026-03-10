Stephen Thompson News: Nears triple-double in win

Thompson posted 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 109-103 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Thompson put in one of his best displays of the season and was held two assists shy of producing his second straight triple-double Monday. Despite some erratic shooting, he's in excellent form in terms of rebounds and assists since moving to a starting spot in early March, and he'll aim to remain impactful in upcoming matchups.