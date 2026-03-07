Stephen Thompson News: Posts triple-double in loss

Thompson racked up 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one block during 41 minutes in Saturday's 116-97 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Thompson performed well above all other players in the game in terms of rebounds and assists Saturday, and he added enough points to secure his first triple-double of the season. He has now made two consecutive starts, totaling 36 points, 15 rebounds and 16 assists in that span. He'll look to remain an all-around contributor if he retains a major role going forward.