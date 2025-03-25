Stephen Thompson News: Pours in 25 points in G League win

Thompson recorded 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes during Monday's 140-107 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Thompson re-entered the starting lineup Monday, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Terence Davis (44 points) in the blowout win. Additionally, Thompson logged a game-high plus-31 point differential with zero turnovers. The 28-year-old shooting guard is averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 31.3 minutes per game in 27 G League games.