Stephen Thompson News: Scores 16 points in G League win
Thompson tallied 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals across 45 minutes in Saturday's 86-77 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.
Thompson led the Herd in steals while finishing with the second-highest scoring mark in the team's first win through six G League Tip-Off Tournament appearances. The 27-year-old has averaged 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals across 39.1 minutes per game thus far.
Stephen Thompson
Free Agent
