Stephen Thompson News: Secures triple-double in finale

Thompson totaled 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists over 34 minutes in Saturday's 138-115 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Thompson finally earned his second triple-double of the season after acting as a versatile contributor over the last few months. The guard also ranked among the Herd's top four players with regular-season averages of 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.