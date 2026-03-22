Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle Injury: Could return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Castle (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.

Castle has a chance to return Monday from a two-game absence due to right hip soreness. Dylan Harper drew the start in Saturday's win against the Pacers, and the rookie first-rounder would likely start Monday if Castle is not cleared to play.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
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