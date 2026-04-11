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Stephon Castle Injury: Could sit Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 6:35pm

Castle (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Castle is in danger of missing a third consecutive contest due to left foot soreness. If the second-year guard is held out of Sunday's regular-season finale, Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson would likely see increased playing time.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
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