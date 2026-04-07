Stephon Castle Injury: Doubtful versus Portland
Castle (knee) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against Portland.
Castle had a triple-double in Monday's 115-102 win over the 76ers. However, he's in danger of missing Wednesday's game against Portland because of right-knee soreness. If Castle does get ruled out, Dylan Harper may find himself in the starting lineup for the first time since the 123-98 win over Memphis on March 25.
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