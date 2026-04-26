Stephon Castle Injury: Exits game with hand injury
Castle went to the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Trail Blazers due to a hand injury, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Castle appeared to injure his left hand while playing defense against Deni Avdija, and the former has gone to the locker room to get X-rays, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic. Keldon Johnson and Dylan Harper are both in line for bigger roles for as long as Castle is out of the game.
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