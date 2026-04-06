Stephon Castle Injury: Exits to locker room
Castle exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game against the 76ers due to an apparent right leg injury, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Castle collided with an opposing player and appeared to be kicked in the leg before going down and holding his right knee. The second-year guard can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
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