Stephon Castle Injury: Expects to play Thursday
Castle (hip) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Nets, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Castle remains listed as questionable on the injury report due to left hip soreness, but he's evidently trending in the right direction. The team should have confirmation on his status after watching him go through pre-game warmups.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephon Castle See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy DeadlineYesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 233 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 215 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 1016 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1016 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephon Castle See More