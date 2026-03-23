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Stephon Castle Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 9:29am

Castle (hip) participated in Monday's morning shootaround, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Castle remains questionable for Monday's game against Miami on the official injury report, but he's trending in the right direction after missing the past two games for San Antonio. Dylan Harper could see another healthy workload if Castle and/or Devin Vassell (hamstring) are unable to play.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
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