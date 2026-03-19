Stephon Castle Injury: Late addition to injury report
Castle is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to right hip tightness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Castle was an extremely late addition to the injury report due to the hip issue. If the second-year guard is forced to the sidelines for the first time since Feb. 1, Harrison Barnes, Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson would be candidates to see increased playing time.
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