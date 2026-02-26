Stephon Castle Injury: Listed questionable Thursday
Castle is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets due to left hip flexor tightness.
Thursday is the second part of San Antonio's back-to-back, which could influence the team's decision on Castle's availability. If the second-year guard is ultimately downgraded to out, Dylan Harper and Devin Vassell would likely be tasked with extra playmaking responsibilities.
