Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Castle (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Castle will miss a second consecutive game due to right hip soreness, and his next opportunity to play is Monday against the Heat, which is the start of the Spurs' three-game road trip. Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes should continue to operate in larger roles for as long as Castle is sidelined.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
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