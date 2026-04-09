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Stephon Castle Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Castle (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Castle missed Wednesday's win over Portland with right knee soreness, and he's now in danger of missing Friday's contest due to left foot soreness. If the second-year guard is ruled out, Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson will likely continue seeing increased playing time.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
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