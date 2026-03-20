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Stephon Castle Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Castle (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pacers.

Castle missed Thursday's win over the Suns with the hip issue, which resulted in Devin Vassell logging major minutes as a starter and Dylan Harper having the chance for some extended run. It'll be more of the same if Castle can't play Saturday, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
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