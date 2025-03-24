Stephon Castle Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Castle is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to a right knee hyperextension.
This is a new injury for Castle, and it's a big concern for fantasy managers as the Spurs tend to be super cautious. If Castle is unable to give it a go, Chris Paul could offer a higher floor in fantasy formats. Blake Wesley would also be a candidate for a larger role in that scenario.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now