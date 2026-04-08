Stephon Castle Injury: Ruled out vs. Portland

Castle (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Castle was carrying a doubtful tag due to right knee soreness, so seeing him ruled out isn't much of a surprise. The Spurs, however, are confident in Castle's chances of suiting up Friday against the Mavericks in the penultimate game of the regular season. With Castle out, look for Dylan Harper to slide into a starting role in the Spurs' backcourt alongside De'Aaron Fox.