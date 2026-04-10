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Stephon Castle Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Castle (foot) is out for Friday's game versus Dallas, per NBA reporter Matthew Tynan.

Castle is sidelined for a second consecutive contest due to a foot injury. Dylan Harper, who logged a season-high 33 minutes during his third start of the season Wednesday versus Portland, should ride with the first unit once again Friday.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
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