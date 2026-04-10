Stephon Castle Injury: Won't play Friday
Castle (foot) is out for Friday's game versus Dallas, per NBA reporter Matthew Tynan.
Castle is sidelined for a second consecutive contest due to a foot injury. Dylan Harper, who logged a season-high 33 minutes during his third start of the season Wednesday versus Portland, should ride with the first unit once again Friday.
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