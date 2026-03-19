Stephon Castle Injury: Won't play Thursday
Castle (hip) is out for Thursday's game versus the Suns, Matt Guzman of SI.com reports.
With Castle out, Devin Vassell will have a chance to return to the first unit, and there will be more minutes available for Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson. For now, Castle should be considered questionable for Saturday's meeting with the Pacers.
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