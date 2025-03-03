Stephon Castle News: 32 points not enough in loss
Castle ended Sunday's 146-132 loss to the Thunder with 32 points (12-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes.
With 32 points, Castle finished one point shy of his career-best mark. He's been on a mini heater for the Spurs, averaging 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 31.5 minutes over his last three outings. The heavy usage for Castle could continue for the shorthanded Spurs, as well.
