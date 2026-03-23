Stephon Castle News: All-around performance in win
Castle supplied 19 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals over 23 minutes during Monday's 136-111 victory over Miami.
Castle returned from a two-game absence due to right hip soreness and produced across multiple facets, notably doing much of his scoring at the charity stripe. The young guard has taken a meaningful step forward as a passer this season, entering Monday's contest averaging 7.1 assists and now logging five-plus assists in each of his past 10 games, with half of those outings resulting in double-digit dimes.
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