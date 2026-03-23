Stephon Castle News: Available to play
Castle (hip) is available to play Monday against the Heat.
Castle was a full participant at shootaround and will shed his questionable tag after two straight games on the shelf. With this news, Dylan Harper may be less involved, although it's worth mentioning that Devin Vassell (hamstring) remains questionable.
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