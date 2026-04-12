Stephon Castle News: Available versus Denver
Castle (foot) will play in Sunday's game against Denver, Raul Dominguez Jr. of the Associated Press reports.
Castle will suit up after missing San Antonio's previous two contests. The Spurs are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and because that can't change no matter the outcome of the meeting with the Nuggets, there's a good chance Castle will see a reduced workload.
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